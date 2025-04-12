A hospital’s oldest member of staff wouldn’t know what he would do if he ever retired.

Richard Brown, says has no plans to retire or slow down in his role as an orderly in Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s theatres team.

Although born in Grantham, the 83-year-old now lives near Horncastle and has been working the job for 23 years.

In a typical shift, he can clock up to 20,000 steps, which is approximately 10 miles.

“It keeps me fit,” he said.

“Walking, pushing and pulling in my various jobs throughout the day.

“I enjoy the work and have no intention of sitting around at home all day watching TV.”

Before working in the hospital, Richard lived in West London, but returned to Lincolnshire again after retiring from a 28-year career in sales.

Following the move, he started working as a coordinator for a growers company, but that later folded, which led him to apply for the hospital job.

“There have been changes over the years but I’ve always enjoyed it as we’ve a really good team in theatres.

“We all get along well together, as most of the staff have worked at the hospital for many years too.

“Also I enjoy talking to the patients who come from so many different areas.”

His role sees him work three days a week and, even after more than two decades, Richard always arrives early before his 8am shift starts to set up for his day.

“There’s always something to do,” he said.

“I’m here about an hour early because I like to get everything ready and like to get ahead of the game.”

When he’s not working, Richard enjoys walking his dogs Mouse and Gnat with his wife Lyn, who he has been married to for 43 years.

He added: “I sometimes talk about retiring but then I wonder what I’d do if I did - I would probably look around for another job.”