Angry villagers say they will be forming a protest group to fight against plans to build pylons near their homes.

People living in Haconby say they were not given sufficient time to mount a defence after National Grid ‘sprung’ the Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire project on them.

The firm unveiled plans last month to erect 60km of new overhead power lines from its proposed substation in Weston Marsh which will pass through Pinchbeck, Morton, Corby Glen, South Witham to a site off the A606 near Ab Kettleby.

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren and Avis Mason are trying to protect Haconby PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Haconby is also on the route of the pylon proposal - which would include up to two 400kv substations in Weston Marsh and another in Corby Glen.

Residents have voiced concerns about the impact of the proposal on wildlife along with potential health fears and feeling that the consultation was a ‘box needed ticking’ exercise.

Haconby and Stainfield Parish Council chairman, Coun Richard Dixon-Warren said that 80 attended a public meeting in the village to discuss the plans.

He said: “I am appalled by the prospect and I am very concerned for the village and the community. All of those who attended the village meeting were resolutely opposed to our unspoilt fens being despoiled by 50 metre pylons.

“I do feel that this is something that is about to be done to us.”

Coun Dixon-Warren (Conservative), who also sits on South Kesteven District Council, said National Grid had obviously been working on this proposal for a number of years but details were only fed through to residents three weeks ago.

He is encouraging residents to submit their comments to the consultation ahead of the deadline which closes on August 6 and stated that the Haconby and Stainfield Action Group has been formed.

Coun Dixon-Warren said: “I am very concerned that we haven’t been given enough time to consider this, consult with our community and formulate our response.

“I have been to a consultation and it is very clear that this has been happening for a long time but the fact that we didn’t have any involvement with it until they launched it three weeks ago is concerning.

“They seem to have done it off a map, they don’t seem to have come to the fens to look at it. They don’t seem to be aware that there are people living in the fens or taken into account the impact on the wildlife.

“There is very little wildlife in England and we have an awful lot of owls which does not seem to have been taken into account.

“I would encourage neighbouring parishes to work to together to deal with this.”

Avie Mason is another resident who is opposed to the plans citing fears over the impact on wildlife and says she was not reassured when she questioned staff at a National Grid consultation if her family’s health would be impacted by the high voltage pylons.

She also does not feel that National Grid is holding a meaningful consultation with residents.

Mrs Mason said: “We are highly disappointed by the way National Grid suddenly sprung this project on us.

“The information packs were barely sent out that consultation meetings took place. We went to the Corby Glen meeting and were shocked by how many questions could not be answered by the representatives of National Grid, who for example could not tell us how far from the edge of the village the proposed routes would be or how tall the pylons would be.

“The feeling is very much that National Grid informed us of their plans with as little advance notice as they could get away with. It begs the question: do they really want our feedbacks as they claim?

“To add more weight to this feeling of National Grid ‘pretending’ they want to consult with us,the webinar for section 1, 2 and 3 Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire was held. The mics were muted and could not be unmuted, chat was disabled and attendees were asked to ask questions via a Q&A button which many have reported did not work properly.

“The general feeling was very much that the ‘met with members of the public’ box needed ticking.”

A Haconby and Stainfield Pylon Action Group facebook page has been launched.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “Weston Marsh to East Leicestershire will deliver homegrown, more affordable electricity to where it is needed, helping to meet the rising demand for electricity in Lincolnshire and across the East Midlands, and increasing Britain's energy security.

“Following a technical issue on a recent webinar, we have added a further option at our online events to ensure residents are able to ask questions. We continue to engage with residents, and at each event we have experts on hand to answer questions on wildlife, environment and health.

“We would like to encourage anyone with any questions to contact us at ContactWMEL@nationalgrid.com, or by calling 0800 138 9191, between Monday to Friday, 9am-5:30pm. Our consultation closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday 6 August.”

Views can be shared with National Grid by emailing contactwmel@nationalgrid.com or write to Freepost WM TO EL