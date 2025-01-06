‘Very busy’ hospitals predicted to face increasing pressures as flu cases expected to reach peak next week

Lincolnshire’s hospitals are expected to be at their busiest as flu cases reach a peak next week.

Lincoln hospital and Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital are currently ‘very busy’ with winter pressures, which could increase in the coming days.

Hospital bosses say there’s still time to get the flu vaccine before the worst of the season, which has caused major problems in other hospitals around the country.

Pilgrim Hospital in Boston

National NHS leaders have warned that the health system is under intense pressure.

NHS figures show that there 39 beds across ULHT were occupied by patients with flu on December 29 – the latest day with published data.

A total of 909 general and acute beds were occupied across the two hospitals at that time.

Lincoln County Hospital

Rebecca Neno, the winter director for the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, said the decision to reintroduce masks in hospitals has helped to mitigate problems locally.

“We are currently very busy, as we are every winter,” she said.

“People can put off seeking help if they’re feeling poorly on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, which means we always have a peak around this time.

“These patients also tend to be poorlier, and the cold weather we’re having can cause more problems like cardiac issues and strokes.

“There were a couple of very difficult days last week when people were waiting longer than we would like, which isn’t good from a safety or a patient experience perspective.

“However, the situation can change very quickly – it’s not as bad today (January 6).

“Cases of flu are currently very high. It is likely to peak nationally this week, and we tend to get it seven to ten days later for Lincolnshire.

“There is still time to get a vaccine if you act quickly, and protect yourself and people around you.

“Boston hospital is comparatively busier than Lincoln, as that part of the county has more older patients who can become seriously ill with the flu.

“We had a wave of Covid in November, and are predicting that the next one will be late January or early February.

“We’ve been fortunate that Covid didn’t clash with the flu.

“Ultimately, people will get timely care in an emergency, but waits may be longer waits for less urgent patients.”

In December, the United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust announced that patients and visitors would be required to wear masks in high-risk areas.

This includes emergency departments, urgent treatment centres and other admission areas, unless the person is medically-exempt.

Ms Neno said the decision ‘may not have been popular with everyone but has worked’.

She urged patients to only call 999 in an emergency, and use 111, their local GP or pharmacy for less serious problems.