A brain injury charity leader, who was inspired by her mum, has been nominated for a national award.

Ann-Marie Smith started working for Headway Lincolnshire as coordinator and development officer 13 years ago and developed a personal connection with the charity after her mum suffered brain damage as a result of an attack.

The 45-year-old goes “above and beyond the call of duty” according to her colleagues, securing funding for Headway, travelling around the county to reach out to those in need and maintaining groups in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln and Spalding - all while caring for her mother.

Now, she is one of three finalists up for the Extra Mile Award, a national accolade which celebrates Headway staff across the country.

“Ann-Marie is one of the kindest, caring, most thoughtful, understanding and supportive people I have ever met, and a lot of people would be lost without her,” said Sue Lindridge the community development worker who nominated her.

“She has experience of caring for a family member with an acquired brain injury and understands the constraints and impact on the individual’s life and their extended family.

“She’s approachable, extremely caring and supportive. She does everything in her power to improve the lives of others.”

Ann-Marie is said to have put in “countless” hours into the charity, raising thousands each year through sponsored walks, Christmas fayres, race nights and charity balls.

Sue said that the support groups that Ann-Marie set up offer peer support and face-to-face contact which reduces “feelings of isolation and loneliness amongst acquired brain injury survivors, their families and carers”.

“Ann-Marie also supports brain injury survivors to articulate the impact of their injury to health and social care professionals, enabling them to receive support from the right services to meet their individual needs,” She added.

The award will be presented during a ceremony at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Mayfair on Thursday, December 5.