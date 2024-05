Around 200 cannabis plants have been discovered following a police raid.

Officers attended a property in Bourne on Friday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with producing a class B controlled drug.

Around 200 cannabis plants were found in Bourne

“Our officers executed a warrant at a property in Victoria Place, Bourne, at around 7am on Friday, May,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.

“We located a cannabis grow inside the address, with around 200 plants found.”