After months of relentless rain, we were finally able to enjoy a few days of warm sunny weather in May before low pressure gained ascendance again, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

Nature was quick to take advantage of the improved conditions and the early spring flowers soon gave way to the next wave of flowering plants. Butterflies that had really struggled throughout April and early May suddenly appeared and I found brimstones, orange Tips and a few green -veined whites probing the last of the bluebells for nectar.

Green-veined white on bluebell. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Brimstone on bluebell. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Once the northerly winds had given way to southerly air streams, migrant birds arrived in good numbers. Some swifts had already arrived in late April, but it was not until the end of the first week in May that their familiar screaming calls could be heard in our villages and towns.

I delayed my first breeding bird survey until April 27 to take in some of the spring arrivals such as common whitethroat, but the daintier lesser whitethroats didn’t arrive in any numbers until May 10, when I witnessed a fall early in the morning at the mouth of the River Witham.

Our local mammals received a mixed press when hundreds of fallow deer crossing the A15 north of Bourne closed the road for a while and actually made it the national news. Another mammal that divides opinion is the fox. In the spring and early summer foxes can often be seen during daylight hours, hunting to feed hungry cubs.

Fox. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Fox. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Foxes will eat a range of prey from beetles and small mammals up to the size of a large rabbit. Pheasant rearing farmers and gamekeepers try to eradicate them, but despite their best efforts, rural foxes are able to maintain a healthy population. Urban foxes also receive a mixed reception with some town dwellers delighting in feeding them in their gardens and others desperate to prevent them raiding their rubbish bins, leaving the results of their night raids strewn over the garden.

Excluding ground predators such as foxes and badgers has paid off at RSPB Frampton Marsh. A grant for a predator fence costing over £40,000 has achieved a record breaking count of avocets in April of 469 birds! Colonial nesting birds like avocets and terns are particularly vulnerable to ground predators such as foxes, so this measure, although expensive has proved its worth.