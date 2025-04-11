Fans of zombie movies and TV series will know all too well those opening scenes where the story’s bewildered hero finds himself in a normal place… but bizarrely alone.

It’s eerily spooky. There’s no sign of life, as if society just vanished.

Well, that was how I felt walking into the Masons Arms.

The bar.. but where was everyone?

Fortunately, with A-boards, blackboards and above-urinal advertising boards all letting me know about a serious amount of upcoming pub quizzes, Sunday roasts, curry clubs, open mic nights and live music events - Sunday afternoon The Cure and motown tribute acts among them - it was clear that this is not normally a quiet spot.

Which, I suppose, is pretty much in keeping with the area.

Bourne - and similarly Horncastle - never fails to amaze me how, in this current climate, it manages to maintain so many active and busy pubs in such a relatively compact area - and good quality boozers at that.

The Masons Arms in Bourne

Although my first visit to the Masons Arms, I’m happy to report it is yet another decent establishment in the patch.

Low beams, brick fireplaces and a well-stocked bar greet you upon entry. There’s everything you want - except, on this occasion, fellow humans.

“What can I get you?” a smiley face from behind the bar asked, making me jump a little as they appeared.

The Masons Arms is an attractive pub

Although there were plenty of options on the pumps, nothing new was screaming out to me, so I went an old fave.

And it was a decent, pretty creamy Guinness too.

Taking a seat I spotted stacks of board games - always a nice touch - but no matter how much I’d fancy a game of Scrabble, Monopoly or unknown quantity The Da Vinci Code Game, winning just doesn’t feel the same when you’re the only one playing.

A good pint of Guinness

Just as I was becoming accustomed to being the only drinker in there, a woman appeared at the bar, plonked her glass down and said: “Another one please.”

Life! I felt like Tom Hanks when the ship honks at him in Castaway, or Mowgli when he discovers the human village.

Watching her glide off through a back room I gave chase, past the dart board, through a corridor housing half a drum kit, and outside to a nice seating area where a group of punters were making the most of some early springtime rays; especially one woman who had positioned herself side saddle on a bench to catch as much Vitamin D as possible.

I found life outside

I spotted half a drum kit on my way outside

Of course, the Secret Drinker wouldn’t be doing a place justice if he only reviewed the beer garden, and sometimes he gets a little caught up in doing this. So much so he missed the part of the place here the fun was unfolding on this occasion.

So it was nice to pop out and see some life.

Out here a nice mixture of pram pushers, dog walkers and drinkers took up the tables, many of them clearly knowing each other and flitting around for chats.

Inside The Masons Arms

The main bar area had two nice fireplaces

Suddenly I didn’t feel too alone anymore. Although the wind was up so it would have been madness to offer anyone a quick game of Cluedo.

Maybe next time, because I now know where to go looking.

Game of darts anyone?

The gents

The MASONS ARMS, SOUTH STREET, BOURNE, PE10 9LY

DECOR: It was a nice looking traditional pub and the outdoor area had plenty of tables. 3/5

DRINK: I went with a point of Guinness, and it was a good one too. 4/5

PRICE: I paid £5.60. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: If you want action you have to know where the action is. A nice mood outside. 3/5

STAFF: The lady behind the bar was very cheery. 3/5

