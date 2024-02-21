A villager is calling for a full-time vicar and says he would fundraise so their salary is covered, even though he admits to not being overly religious.

Philip Turner from Folkingham believes a vicar is needed in the village to bring the community together.

The 55-year-old said: “Society is fairly disjointed and who can anyone go to?

“There is no one easily accessible in our community, in my opinion.

“A vicar could talk to people to make sure everyone is alright.”

He added: “It’s about trying to get the community together and helping people who are struggling.”

Philip grew up in Folkingham and left the area to join the army. He returned to the village three years ago.

Since then, he has become aware of a shift of attitude towards the church from his generation compared to people his parents’ age.

“The church is failing to appeal to people,” he said.

Although Philip does sometimes attend church, he wouldn’t consider himself particularly religious.

Philip said: “I enjoy church and go on high days and holidays but it’s not totally about religion, it’s about community spirit.

“You don’t have to have religious beliefs to have a person, who happens to be a vicar.”

He added that many people encounter vicars in their life, even if they are not religious, at weddings, funerals, Christenings and at times of need.

Although connected to Christianity, Philip believes a vicar would be more appropriate than a volunteer or council worker to deliver support to people facing financial hardship, marital difficulties and loneliness.

“I would consider them politically neutral,” he said.

“They would be able to support people without worrying about where they come from or how much money they are getting.”

The rural location of Folkingham leads Philip to believe many people are lonely, due to working remote jobs, so could benefit from having someone to talk to.

St Andrew’s Church in Folkingham is part of the South Lafford parish, which includes churches in Newton, Swarby, Pickworth, Threekingham, Aswarby, Aunsby, Osbournby, Scott Willoughby, Walcot and Dembleby.

The parish has 11 churches serving 15 villages with a population of just under 2,000. Philip believes this is too big of an area for just one person to cover effectively.

He said: “With bigger parishes that personal touch is lost.”

The South Lafford parish currently does not have a priest.

For the past two years, Philip has been trying to garner support from the Lincoln Diocese and has offered to fundraise to pay for a vicar’s wages for five years.

So far he has been unsuccessful, but Philip has not given up hope and is calling on the Lincoln Diocese to ‘think again’.

“It will be that link which brings people together,” said Philip.

“It’s an opportunity for the church to try something different to build up a congregation, not diminish it.”

The diocese has been contacted for a comment.