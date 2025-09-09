Actors are to set to perform at a revived village venue to raise money for further restoration work.

Bourne Footlights were invited by Twenty Village Hall committee member Cheryl Anderson to help fundraise for the community hub which has recently been undergoing a revival.

Rehearsals at Dyke Village Hall. Photo: supplied

The group will perform a special adaptation of Chris Martin’s radio play Murder Most Fowl on Saturday, September 20.

Twenty Village Hall fell out of use until a new management committee was formed last year to revive its fortunes and said up to £20,000 was needed to refurbish the unloved building.

Since reopening with a Christmas get-together for the village, the hall has hosted bingo nights, but more work and more funds are needed to meet the committee’s ambitions.

Twenty Village Hall with new doors and windows

“We cleared the hall and made it tidy, and applied for a grant to replace the windows and doors to make the building secure and safe,” explained Cheryl.

“This has been achieved in the first year and we were able to share this at the first annual meeting, which was attended by the local community.”

Further activities are planned, like the Bourne Footlights performance, for the village to enjoy but also to help finance the refurbishment.

The Bourne Footlights cast of Murder Most Fowl Photo: supplied

“Support has been forthcoming from both the local council, and various volunteer groups and organisations,” Cheryl added.

“Throughout the process, we have involved the Twenty community by circulating a feedback form to gather information relating to what the community would like, and keeping them informed through newsletters.”

The tale of treachery, betrayal, and murder has been adapted by Footlights member Alan Boyer and is set on the fictional Crows Skull Farm, on Baston Fen.

The Boothby family will perform together for the first time. Photo: supplied

The local references include the Sleaford Ukelele Band, RAF Waddington, and a Lady Mayoress who bears more than a resemblance to a certain former Grantham resident.

Director and Footlights chairperson Neena Quinlan is leading the rehearsals and also takes the role of the supposed author of the play, Agnes Dalrymple.

Emma Oglesbee plays the Agatha Christie-style sleuth, Miss Mabel Nippitt, while Alan Boyer plays the part of the village idiot.

The other four cast members are all from the same family - Alan and Vic Boothby and their daughters Becky and Emily. It will be the first time all of them have been on stage together.

“We were only too pleased to have been asked to help out to not only entertain the village community, but also help them with their fundraising efforts,” said Neena.

“We hope the whole village turns out in support. It should be a good night.”

Tickets cost £20, which includes a small fish supper, and can be booked at https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/QVXU77GB

Footlights will also perform the play at Edenham Village Hall on Friday, October 24 as a fundraiser for Bourne Old Town Hall.