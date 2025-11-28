Pubgoers heard the last playing of a piano before it was sent on a 1,900-mile trip to its new home helping children in Ukraine.

The instrument is among a cargo of aid heading to the wartorn country as part of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends’ (HOUF) 26th humanitarian mission.

It is bound for the SMART Kids project, in Kharkiv, which provides cultural activities for young people in the badly-hit city.

HOUF member Andrii Pliushko, part of the National Operetta of Ukraine, plays the donated piano at the Blue Bell in Maxey on Friday

Retired school teacher Maureen Cornell, from Bourne, made the generous donation after being gifted the piano earlier this year for her grandchildren to play.

Finding it too big for her home, Maureen, who is operations manager at Bourne Foodbank, knew exactly what to do.

“Richard (Astle - HOUF founder) had contacted the foodbank a couple of years ago to see if we could help with some donations and at that time, we had excess stock we could pass on,” she said.

“We found out they needed different things, so when I decided to re-gift the piano, I thought of Richard and his group because I knew they needed musical instruments.”

HOUF founder Richard Astle has helped oversee its 26th aid mission

Maureen has been inspired to spread the gift of music to more Ukrainian children and is now on the lookout for guitars to send next year.

“I'm delighted to hear that it's going to be used by children, I'm really pleased about that,” she said.

The piano played its farewell notes to regulars at the Bluebell, in Maxey, on Friday evening before it embarked this week on its journey across six countries.

Andrii with fellow HOUF members Marc Kukh (left), and Bob Bennett

Andrii Pliushko performed poignant Ukrainian song Obimi which will also be played at the other end of its journey at a welcome concert in Kharkiv.

“The story of the piano is a wonderful example of how our communities, nearly 2,000 miles apart, can work together in a time of war, said HOUF chairman, Richard.

“We share a common love of music, just as we share a common desire for a just peace in Ukraine. “

The piano was part of a lorryful of aid collected by HOUF which left Peterborough on Monday (November 24) bound for Szczecin in Poland.

A separate lorry will carry it across the border to Kyiv, and from there it will be taken by HOUF partner charity, Sustain Ukraine, on the final 300-mile leg of its journey east.

Other donated items among HOUF’s largest collection yet included clothes, food and medicines, walking aids, wheelchairs, stretchers and arts and crafts products for children, as well as more than 100 Christmas boxes.

It also contained a large amount of power products following an immediate appeal.

“I met with our Ukrainian charity partners to discuss our latest delivery and they all joined by candlelight,” said Richard.

“They have no power and have no power for hours on end. And it is only the start of winter.”

An incredible response saw £11,000 raised in just three days. It was enough to buy 2,100 eight-hour candles, 180 power banks, 90 LED work lights, 90 LED floodlights, 30 diesel heaters, eight laptop power banks, three large power stations for larger electrical items, and two generators.

Richard added: “We asked them if they wanted us to send all our available funds now or hold some back for future donations. They said ‘send it now, we might be dead later’.

“It feels as if the war cannot continue another year: one or the other side will collapse. Helping Our Ukrainian Friends will do everything it can to make sure it isn’t Ukraine.”