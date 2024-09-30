Emergency services and an air ambulance were on the scene following an ‘industrial accident’ at a farm this weekend.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Deeping Fen Farm at Baston on Saturday afternoon where a man suffered ‘serious injuries’.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed the man’s arm was trapped in machinery.

An air ambulance was reported to be at the scene

An onlooker told LincsOnline: “There was a yellow air ambulance in a grass field and a fire tender leaving the scene.”

A Lincolnshire Police statement read: “Incident 182 of September 28 relates to an industrial accident at Deeping Fen Farm, Baston.

“It was reported at 1.33pm and a man sustained serious injuries.”

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at 13.36 on Saturday, September 28 to a person trapped in machinery in Baston.

“Crews from Bourne and Spalding attended to release a casualty’s arm from rollers and provide casualty care.

“The individual was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance confirmed it was not their ambucopter in attendance.