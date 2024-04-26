An air ambulance has landed in a field near a main road.

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has descended onto a field near the A15 in Morton this morning (Friday, April 26).

The yellow helicopter left its base in Waddington at about 8am before landing in the field behind Hill View Gardens 13 minutes later.

An air ambulance has landed in Morton. Photo: RSM Photography

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance operates as a charity and wants people to be aware of its work.



