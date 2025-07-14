Villagers had everything they could wish for at another memorable Rippingale Feast.

The popular annual event was opened this year on Saturday by Eric Jessop, the village’s oldest resident and a member of the farming community.

Glebe Singers at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

With a vast spread of various foods and drinks and a wealth of entertainment, the many visitors to the Jubilee Playing Field were a happy lot.

Providing music for all tastes on the stage were a choir, a teenage rock band, two dads groups and a ukulele orchestra.

Compere and organising committee member, Chris Petz, said: “We had the weather for it so people brought along their chairs and umbrellas and were happy to sit and enjoy the afternoon.

Luciana Hawley with the guess teddy's name at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jes Lewis, Kate Lewis, Phil Rippingale and Judy Broughton with a Dexter 1959 at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kari and Nicolas Parriott, seven months, at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“It was an excellent turnout.”

The event has been running for many years and raises money for good causes within the village.

The day got under way with a parade of vehicles through the village, with classic cars, bikes and tractors on show.

Alongside the games stalls and trade stands were a non-alcoholic bar, a barbecue and lots of competition categories for arts and crafts.

Phil McLean with his wife's Porche and Christopher Childs with an Hilman Imp at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Helpers at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Brenda Donaldson and Heather Roundtree with cakes at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Judo Club at Rippingale Feast 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The busy day finished with dancing to the Elusive Black Dog Ceilidh Band.

Mr Petz gave his thanks to all the volunteers for the preparations and clear-up of the event.