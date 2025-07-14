Rippingale Feast proves to be memorable day
Villagers had everything they could wish for at another memorable Rippingale Feast.
The popular annual event was opened this year on Saturday by Eric Jessop, the village’s oldest resident and a member of the farming community.
With a vast spread of various foods and drinks and a wealth of entertainment, the many visitors to the Jubilee Playing Field were a happy lot.
Providing music for all tastes on the stage were a choir, a teenage rock band, two dads groups and a ukulele orchestra.
Compere and organising committee member, Chris Petz, said: “We had the weather for it so people brought along their chairs and umbrellas and were happy to sit and enjoy the afternoon.
“It was an excellent turnout.”
The event has been running for many years and raises money for good causes within the village.
The day got under way with a parade of vehicles through the village, with classic cars, bikes and tractors on show.
Alongside the games stalls and trade stands were a non-alcoholic bar, a barbecue and lots of competition categories for arts and crafts.
The busy day finished with dancing to the Elusive Black Dog Ceilidh Band.
Mr Petz gave his thanks to all the volunteers for the preparations and clear-up of the event.