Police are appealing for information after two men wearing medical-style facemasks allegedly broke into a house and took a car.

The incident happened in Croby Road, Irnham, close to Corby Glen, at about 4am on Sunday, July 27, although Lincolnshire Police only released details today (Friday, August 15).

Lincolnshire Police want help to trace these two men who are believed to have stolen a car from Irnham. Photo: Police

Two men, who were wearing medical style face masks, were spotted approaching a house. They entered the house, although it’s not known how, and took the keys to an MG HS from the kitchen table as the owner slept in the lounge.

The men are believed to have stolen the vehicle, driving it to an area next to the church in Witham-on-the-Hill where they left it.

The owner was able to locate the car the following day using a tracker in the car.

CCTV from the area showed the stolen vehicle leaving in convoy with another vehicle that was on stolen plates.

If you have any information which may help police identify those involved or piece together what happened, please email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting 25000439882.