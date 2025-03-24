Bourne Town Council adopts appointment only policy at office in Abbey Road
A council has adopted an appointment-only policy to protect the safety of its office staff.
Anyone wanting to visit Bourne Town Council’s office in Abbey Road must now book an appointment.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the council said: “With immediate effect, for the health and safety of our office staff, our office is now accessible by appointment only.
“We are working on a long term solution and we apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause but the safety of our staff is paramount.”
When approached by LincsOnline for a comment, town clerk Kirsty Russon declined to provide any further information.
Anyone wanting to make an appointment should call 01778 426123 or email enquiries@bournetowncouncil.gov.uk.