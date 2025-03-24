A council has adopted an appointment-only policy to protect the safety of its office staff.

Anyone wanting to visit Bourne Town Council’s office in Abbey Road must now book an appointment.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the council said: “With immediate effect, for the health and safety of our office staff, our office is now accessible by appointment only.

South Kesteven Community Point and Library at Bourne Corn Exchange.

“We are working on a long term solution and we apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause but the safety of our staff is paramount.”

When approached by LincsOnline for a comment, town clerk Kirsty Russon declined to provide any further information.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment should call 01778 426123 or email enquiries@bournetowncouncil.gov.uk.



