An Army veteran is back climbing ladders as part of his day job after undergoing hip replacement surgery just weeks after his initial consultation.

Sixty-three-year-old Derrick Clarke was in agonising pain and facing wait of at least a year for his operation, fearing he would have to be signed off work long term.

Army veteran Derrick Clarke. Photo supplied

But after a veterans’ charity pointed him in the direction of Birmingham’s Practice Plus Group, he is now calling on others in the same boat to follow his lead.

Derrick, a former Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers soldier who carried out operational tours in the Falklands, Gulf and Bosnia, was referred by his GP to Peterborough’s Fitzwilliam Hospital, where he was put on a 12-month-plus waiting list in March.

But after taking a turn for the worst he began seeking alternative treatment.

The care provided by the Practice Plus Group was praised by Derrick Clarke. Photo supplied

“By June my hip collapsed and I could barely walk,” explained the Cawthorpe resident.

“Over the time I was waiting it was painful. My mobility was nil, I couldn’t even walk the dogs, it was so bad.”

After a GP’s request for his waiting time to be cut fell on deaf ears, Derrick, who works as a carpenter on the estate of Witham Hall private schoool at Witham-on-the-Hill, began looking online for help.

Derrick Clarke served in the Army for 22 years. Photo supplied

It was while searching on Facebook that he was pointed towards the Practice Plus Group by the military charity Stepway.

“I saw a post suggesting the Practice Plus Hospital in Birmingham, so I got the details and my GP referred me,” Derrick added.

“My initial consultation was on August 7 and surgery on September 1.

Derrick Clarke was able to attend Remembrance Services this week after his hip operation. Photo supplied

“In that three-week period I was seen, operated on and recovering. I wouldn’t have been able to work if I was still on the Fitzwilliam waiting list, I would have had to be off on the long-term sick.”

Now back to living his normal life, Derrick - a war pensioner who was injured in service and left the Army in 2002 after 22 years - was able to pay his tributes at the Remembrance Service this week, following the operation to replace his left hip.

“I don’t know where I would be now if I hadn’t found Practice Plus,” added Derrick.

“Now I’m fully back to work, up and down ladders, clearing guttering and working in carpentry.

“I’ve got a full range of movement and in the hip I’m now pain free.

“The hospital in Birmingham did a fantastic job, it was a very friendly place.

The care and treatment I received was second to none, from the cleaning staff to the nursing staff and catering staff. It’s only a 29 bed hospital but everyone was so upbeat.”

After his positive experience, Derrick is now encouraging others to seen alternative routes in their healthcare.

“Get down to your GP, and ask your doctor to make that referral to Practice Plus in Birmingham,” he said.

“Patients have the right to choose.”