A town’s popular Christmas market returned in style - and even a downpour couldn’t dampen spirits.

A bustling crowd was in full festive mood for Bourne’s Christmas Fayre and Lights Switch On, which took place in the town centre and Wake House on Saturday (November 29).

Bourne Christmas market. Crowds at the event. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

After last year’s event was cancelled due to Storm Darragh, revellers returned in force to enjoy live music, craft and charity stalls, fair rides and refreshments during the six-hour event, which culminated in fireworks going off as the illuminations were switched on at 6pm.

“It was just so typically Bourne, everyone turned out and the day ended on a magical note,” said deputy mayor Paul Fellows.

“We weren’t able to hold it last year due to the high winds, so it was nice coming back after the cancellation.

Bourne Christmas market. Children from Willoughby School entertain the visitors. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

“It rained all day, but that didn’t dampen it at all. It didn’t seem to stop people coming out and enjoying themselves.”

Claire Saberton, of the organising committee, compered the busy stage throughout the day.

“There were market stalls all the way down North Street and the lights going on themselves was a great occasion as Father Christmas was entertaining the crowd - he was brilliant,” Coun Fellows added.

Bourne's Christmas Lights switch on was a huge success despite the weather. Photo: Jason Richardson

Bourne Christmas market. Entertaining the crowd the Tuneless Choir. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne Christmas market. Jon Chudley, Chris Cudley and Jamie Preston from the Bourne Lions. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne Christmas market. Raising funds for Don't Loose Hope charity craftsman Keith Leverseidge. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne Christmas market. Crowds at the event. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne Christmas market. Amee Hedaux and Layla Baker-Read with Poppy the pony from AEH Equestrian. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne christmas market. Shona Rae and Alex Cirino from Orsha Glass with one of their lanterns. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne Christmas market. Colin and Fiona Pattison (Mayor and Consort of Bourne) with June Fisher from Fen's Edge Honey. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Bourne Christmas market. Lynn Oxley, Tanya Chandler and Diane Mayes from Spalding Flower Show. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

“It was highly successful and the town turned up as it normally does. There must have been about 2,000-plus people there.”

The event was organised by Bourne Town Council, with sponsorship and support coming from a number of local businesses.