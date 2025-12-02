Back with a bang! Fireworks mark Christmas lights switch on at Bourne Christmas Market following last year’s cancellation
A town’s popular Christmas market returned in style - and even a downpour couldn’t dampen spirits.
A bustling crowd was in full festive mood for Bourne’s Christmas Fayre and Lights Switch On, which took place in the town centre and Wake House on Saturday (November 29).
After last year’s event was cancelled due to Storm Darragh, revellers returned in force to enjoy live music, craft and charity stalls, fair rides and refreshments during the six-hour event, which culminated in fireworks going off as the illuminations were switched on at 6pm.
“It was just so typically Bourne, everyone turned out and the day ended on a magical note,” said deputy mayor Paul Fellows.
“We weren’t able to hold it last year due to the high winds, so it was nice coming back after the cancellation.
“It rained all day, but that didn’t dampen it at all. It didn’t seem to stop people coming out and enjoying themselves.”
Claire Saberton, of the organising committee, compered the busy stage throughout the day.
“There were market stalls all the way down North Street and the lights going on themselves was a great occasion as Father Christmas was entertaining the crowd - he was brilliant,” Coun Fellows added.
Photos from the event are available to view and buy here
“It was highly successful and the town turned up as it normally does. There must have been about 2,000-plus people there.”
The event was organised by Bourne Town Council, with sponsorship and support coming from a number of local businesses.