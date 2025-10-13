A driver had cocaine in his system when he narrowly dodged a head-on collision with an off-duty police officer.

Lee Gray, was driving on the wrong side of the road in Bourne in the early hours of June 21 when a beep from the oncoming vehicle offered enough warning for the startled 42-year-old to swerve his Citroen away from danger.

A stock picture of cocaine

The off-duty officer gave chase before police arrived on the scene to arrest Gray while he was using a petrol station cash machine.

A court was told that Gray - who was handed a 12-month ban for drug driving in 2020 - gave readings of 240 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a cocaine derivative, per litre of blood and 29 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood.

The legal limits at 50mcg for benzoylecgonine and 10mcg for cocaine.

Boston Magistrates' Court

The defendant also gave a roadside reading of 39 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Although the legal limit is 35mcg, a charge was not proceeded with.

“An off duty police officer called police on 999 to report the defendant driving on the wrong side of the road towards the officer on Raymond Mays Way,” prosecutor Claudia James told Boston Magistrates’ Court.

“He beeped the defendant and (Gray) swerved, narrowly missing the officer’s car.

“He appeared to be startled by the beep and his head was tilted.”

Police described Gray, of Edward Road, Stamford, as having slurred speech and appearing tearful and fidgety.

In defence, Phillipa Chatterton described her client as a ‘social user’ of cocaine, adding he has since stopped using the Class A drug.

“He does not wish to appear before the court again for a similar matter,” she added.

Gray - who receives benefits due to suffering from chronic back pain, nerve damage, anxiety and depression - pleaded guilty to two drug drive charges on Wednesday (October 8).

He was banned from the roads for three years and ordered to carry out a 12-month community order involving 20 rehabilitation days.

Gray must also pay a £100 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.