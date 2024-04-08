Meet the lambs at Bowthorpe Park Farm near Bourne
Gorgeous newborn lambs are being enjoyed by visitors to a working farm.
The Easter holiday event at Bowthorpe Park Farm near Witham-on-the-Hill lets people have a go at handling young lambs with the help of an experienced farmer.
Some lucky visitors also have the opportunity to see lambs being born, while everyone can also spend time meeting some of the other animals on the farm.
A particular favourite with nursery-age and school children, the annual lambing event is also popular with members of the Blanchard family who run the farm and are keen to encourage people to find out more about life as a farmer.
The farm hosts regular school trips and is home to the Bowthorpe Oak, a 1300-year-old tree with a 13.3m girth.
Lambing open days at Bowthorpe Park Farm run until Monday, April 15, and can be booked online at https://bowthorpeparkfarm.co.uk/events/.
Those without internet access can phone the farm on 07972 215226 or 07809 224815.
There is a farm shop and toilets on site, as well as hand-washing stations.