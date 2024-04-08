Gorgeous newborn lambs are being enjoyed by visitors to a working farm.

The Easter holiday event at Bowthorpe Park Farm near Witham-on-the-Hill lets people have a go at handling young lambs with the help of an experienced farmer.

Some lucky visitors also have the opportunity to see lambs being born, while everyone can also spend time meeting some of the other animals on the farm.

Krishna and Shravani Nagubadi with Krushaal, 5, and Kruthi, 8, who are besotted by their fleecy young friend

A particular favourite with nursery-age and school children, the annual lambing event is also popular with members of the Blanchard family who run the farm and are keen to encourage people to find out more about life as a farmer.

The farm hosts regular school trips and is home to the Bowthorpe Oak, a 1300-year-old tree with a 13.3m girth.

Lambing open days at Bowthorpe Park Farm run until Monday, April 15, and can be booked online at https://bowthorpeparkfarm.co.uk/events/.

Ella-May Markham, 4, clutches a contented-looking fluffy newborn

Those without internet access can phone the farm on 07972 215226 or 07809 224815.

Five-year-old Hollie enjoys a hug

Helpers on the farm have a rewarding job - Abbey Simmons, Grace Palmer Brown and Caitlin Morris

There is a farm shop and toilets on site, as well as hand-washing stations.