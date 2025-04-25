Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered in a dyke in the early hours of this morning.

Officers say they were called to Spalding Road in Bourne at 3.30am this morning (April 25) — and have closed the road off while they try to determine what has happened.

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Bourne

A force spokesman said: “At this early stages of the investigation, we are treating his death as unexplained.

“There will be officers in the area for some time, and as such, the A151 Spalding Road has been closed to allow officers to deal with the incident.”

Police investigate the discovery of a body in Spalding Road, Bourne. Photo: RSM Photography

The road will be closed for some time

Police have closed the road while they investigate an unexplained death

No further details about the person have been revealed at this early stage.

The diversion route is sending motorists along the A15 through to Dowsby and then across the B1397 to Gosberton and the B1180 to Pinchbeck (and vice versa).