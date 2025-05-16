A boy who was misunderstood by his classmates is having a happier time thanks to a book written by one of his mums.

Ten-year-old Jaxx Maskery is the star of the children’s book, which shares how his life has been, growing up with autism.

The story culminates with the measures Jaxx takes to help other children understand him better, resulting in new friendships.

From left, Bea Maskery and Jaxx holding his book, 10, Roux, 7, Jasper, 3, and Aisha

His mum, Bea, decided to put pen to paper after seeing the anguish her son faced because other children didn’t understand his quirks.

She said: “He started at Thurlby Primary Academy in September but because he hums to himself a lot, to self-stimulate, other children said they found him annoying and weren’t being very kind.”

Bea and her wife Aisha, who live in Nene Close, Bourne, approached the school and teachers addressed the situation, explaining to children that Jaxx wasn’t doing it to annoy them and helping them learn to be tolerant of others.

When he was met with any negativity, Jaxx was encouraged to talk to the other children about the way he thinks, feels and behaves, rather than getting upset.

He now says he enjoys going to school, adding: “I like doing maths and playing with my friends - I have quite a few.”

Bea decided she too could make something positive from the situation, and wrote a children’s story called Jaxx The Magnificent.

“When I read it to him, he sobbed,” said Bea. But the lasting effect has been helpful.

Bea turned the story into a homemade book, which Jaxx took into school on World Book Day.

“Like many autistic children, Jaxx struggles with fancy dress costumes and we never knew what he should wear for World Book Day,” said Bea.

“This time he was able to go as himself, and he wore the same clothes as he has on in the picture on the book’s front cover.”

The reaction to the story has been hugely positive, and after posting a photo onto an autism group on social media, Bea started to receive requests for copies of the book.

With the help of Nicky Griffiths, who lives in nearby Morton, she created a digital version, which is now available to order before its release date on Tuesday (May 20).

The website is https://maskery25.wixsite.com/jaxx-the-magnificent

The book is priced £9.99 with 25% of profits being donated to Willoughby Academy in Bourne, a school for children with learning needs.

Bea is now turning the book into a series, and will write Jaxx The Magnificent: Big Brother, focusing on the 10-year-old’s relationship with his younger siblings, Roux and Jasper.