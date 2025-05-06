A council will decide if new homes can be built on a parcel of grassland.

RK Homes Ltd wants to build nine bungalows on grassland off Drummond Road in Bourne.

The 1.5 acre site is currently an open area with some shrubs and hedging, and is surrounded by bungalows and two-storey homes.

The site off Drummond Road from above. Photo: Welland Design and Build Ltd/ RTK Homes Ltd

If approved, a bungalow at 3 Drummond Road would be demolished to make way for an access road.

The detached bungalows would include a mixture of two and three bedrooms, and would be built from red brick.

Plans for 10 homes on the site were put to South Kesteven District Council for pre-application advice last year.

The response given from planning officers confirmed the principle of the development is considered acceptable but concerns were raised that it would be overly-dense.

After receiving feedback, one of the homes was removed from the plans.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

