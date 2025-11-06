Hundreds of people are waking up to no water this morning (Thursday, November 6).

A burst water main in Bourne has meant that homes in Bourne, Dunsby, Twenty and Rippingale, all have no water or low water pressure.

The affected area in Bourne

Anglian Water says it is working to find a solution.

The issue has forced the closure of schools in the town.

The burst water main off Spalding Road, Bourne. Photo: Iliffe Media

A statement from Bourne Westfield school explained: “As there are water issues in Bourne, we have made the difficult decision to close Bourne Westfield today.

“We know that such a decision causes great disruption but we are unable able to open safely if we do not have running water.

“We will be in touch by the end of the day to let parents know if we will be open tomorrow depending upon the situation with Anglian Water.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your understanding.”

The burst water main off Spalding Road, Bourne. Photo: Iliffe Media

A Bourne Abbey spokesman stated: “Some of you may already be aware that Anglian Water have a burst main locally. We have no water at school at present and there is no indication when that situation will be resolved.

“This means that unfortunately we are not able to flush toilets, wash hands or prepare food. We regret therefore that we have no alternative but to close school today Thursday 6th November.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused. We are sure that you will understand that for reasons of health, safety and hygiene we are unable to remain open without toilet and hand washing facilities.

“School will remain closed today and re-open tomorrow, Friday November 7.”

Bourne Academy also posted a message to parents. It said: “This decision is not taken lightly, however without a water supply we are unable to provide students and staff with toilets, catering facilities and drinking water.

“This situation is beyond our control, but we do apologise for the inconvenience.”

Bourne Grammar School is also shut and will be writing to parents later today. Its year 13 parent meeting tonight is not thought to be affected.

Thurlby Primary School has, however, confirmed it will be open as normal — but has urged all parents to send their children to school with a packed lunch.