Business owners said they had ‘mixed emotions’ after shutting a town gift shop.

Friends Suzanne Scott and Misty Mitchell, of Creative Squirrels in Bourne, have announced the closure of their shop in 17c Abbey Road.

The quaint gift shop thanked their customers on a Facebook page. The post read: “We never thought our little dream would turn out to be such a successful and positive adventure. We have mixed emotions right now, but looking forward to what’s next.’

Misty Mitchell and Suzanne Scott of Creative Squirrels

Creative Squirrels in Bourne

An update was first posted on January 12, where Suzanne and Misty explained why they had decided to close the shop and many customers replied to say they were ‘upset’ and ‘sad’ by the news.

The business first opened in 2023 and welcomed 30 local businesses to showcase their products under one roof.

It closed on January 31.

Creative Squirrels has been contacted for a comment. You can follow the business on Facebook for updates on its next steps.

Got a story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk