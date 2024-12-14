A busy road is currently closed after a crash.

The A151 Spalding Road is shut just east of Bourne after a collision between the town and the rugby club in Milking Nook Drove.

A police spokesman said that emergency services are on the scene and urged people to avoid the area where possible.

Police are on the scene

The matter is being investigated as incident 137 of December 14 — but the circumstances of the crash and the condition of those involved is not yet known.