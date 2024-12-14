A151 shut just outside Bourne as emergency services attend crash
Published: 11:22, 14 December 2024
| Updated: 11:24, 14 December 2024
A busy road is currently closed after a crash.
The A151 Spalding Road is shut just east of Bourne after a collision between the town and the rugby club in Milking Nook Drove.
A police spokesman said that emergency services are on the scene and urged people to avoid the area where possible.
The matter is being investigated as incident 137 of December 14 — but the circumstances of the crash and the condition of those involved is not yet known.