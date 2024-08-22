A town road will close for a week while resurfacing takes place.

A seven-day programme of repair works will begin in South Fen Road in Bourne on Tuesday, September 3.

South Fen Road is one of the areas in Bourne with the most potholes and its state was previously branded disgusting by a resident.

Martin Maddison, who previously branded the road disgusting, shows the depth of the problem in South Fen Road, Bourne

Richard Fenwick, head of highways assets at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that we can deliver this programme which will happen from the allotment car park – from where the first phase of works were completed earlier this year – down to Cherry Holt Road.

“These improvements will be very noticeable for those who travel in the area and will use 950 tonnes of material to not only deliver a much better road surface, but also give many more years of life for the road.”

A road closure will be in place, and on the weekend of September 7 and 8 people visiting the nearby tip will not be able to queue in South Fen Road.

The signed diversion route will be A151 Cherry Holt Road and Spalding Road to Pode Hole via Twenty and Pinchbeck West C9 The Delph and Counter Drain Drove to Tongue End, C468 South Fen Road and vice versa.

On weekdays work will be carried out during the night from 8pm to 6am and on the weekend this will increase to 24-hour shifts.

Mr Fenwick added: “We have taken the step possible to cut disruption and are carrying out a part of these works on a 24-hour, round-the-clock schedule to complete this improvement programme as swiftly as we can.

“Combined with the night time working, we are doing everything we can to keep traffic disruption down to the absolute minimum on a job of this nature and I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding while we complete this section of road uplift in Bourne.”



