Home   Bourne   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Mercedes and Audi cars taken in burglaries at Stamford and Bourne

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:42, 03 April 2025

Police are appealing for information after cars were stolen in two burglaries which took place in the space of two hours.

A blue Audi S3 was stolen from a property at Foxley Court, in Bourne, at around 2am on Wednesday (April 2).

Just under two hours later, a grey Mercedes AMG A45 was stolen from a property at Banks Crescent, in Stamford, at 3.55am.

Lincolnshire Police are asking homeowners in the area to be vigilant
Lincolnshire Police are asking homeowners in the area to be vigilant

Police have asked homeowners in the area to remain vigilant and asked for information.

If you know anything about either incident, email jack.mcghee@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 25 of 2/4/25.

Bourne Crime Stamford Chris Harby
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE