Police are appealing for information after cars were stolen in two burglaries which took place in the space of two hours.

A blue Audi S3 was stolen from a property at Foxley Court, in Bourne, at around 2am on Wednesday (April 2).

Just under two hours later, a grey Mercedes AMG A45 was stolen from a property at Banks Crescent, in Stamford, at 3.55am.

Lincolnshire Police are asking homeowners in the area to be vigilant

Police have asked homeowners in the area to remain vigilant and asked for information.

If you know anything about either incident, email jack.mcghee@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 25 of 2/4/25.