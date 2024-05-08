A castle was used for the filming of a popular Netflix series which returns to screens next week.

Grimsthorpe Castle announced on its Instagram today (Wednesday, May 8) part of Bridgerton series three, which returns to Netflix next Thursday (May 16), has been filmed at the castle.

The castle provided the scenery for the home of new character Lord Hawkins.

On the Instagram for Grimsthorpe Castle, a spokesperson said: “Gentle Readers, the secret is at last out!

“Last week, we tantalised you with clues about a certain filming crew that graced our halls last year—were your guesses on point?

“Grimsthorpe Castle proudly hosted the Netflix production of Bridgerton Season 3!

Grimsthorpe Castle.

“Yes, you read that right—our historic grounds were transformed into the backdrop for this period drama series.⁠”

The popular Netflix series returns with two parts, the first premiering next Thursday and the second on June 13.

This time, the story follows Penelope Featherington and Colin Brigerton through the eight-episode series.

It is not the first time local attractions have featured on Netflix shows. Burghley House near Stamford has doubled up as Windsor Castle in The Crown.

