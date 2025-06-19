A village church will come alive with music, mischief and medieval flair later this month, as The Carnival Band perform their latest concert.

The six-piece ensemble will take audiences on a lively tour through centuries of seasonal celebration in A Carnival Calendar, blending folk, world and classical influences in a uniquely theatrical style.

The concert takes place on Thursday, June 26, at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church, Folkingham.

It is part of the Music in Quiet Places programme, which brings high-quality performances to rural venues throughout the region.

Renowned for their collaborations with folk singer Maddy Prior, The Carnival Band have earned a devoted following for their imaginative arrangements, rich vocal harmonies, and humorous stage presence.

The group uses an extraordinary range of instruments, from Flemish bagpipes to renaissance cittern, to tell stories of tradition, migration, love and climate across a musical calendar of the year.

Audiences can expect everything from catchy ballads to barn-storming dance tunes, with lyrics drawn from the Middle Ages to the present.

Tickets cost £17 or £15 for concessions, and are available via the Grantham Guildhall website.