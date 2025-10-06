A community orchard’s annual Apple Day event was a sweet success thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

Sunday’s event (October 5), was organised by the Friends of Bourne Wood, which is a group dedicated to preserving the woodland as well as organising community projects, events, and activities.

The 2025 Apple Day was held at the Bourne Community Orchard, off Beech Avenue, which is home to over 100 fruit trees, and produced a plentiful bounty of apples.

Polly Knox, Friends of Bourne Wood. Photo: Submitted.

With craft stalls, refreshments, and nature themed children’s activities, there was plenty to enjoy throughout the day.

Whether it was a Red Falstaff, a Windfall, or a Flower of Kent — famous for being the apple which inspired Sir Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity — there were dozens of interesting varieties to try.

Sarah Roberts, chairman of the Friends of Bourne Wood, said: “It was a lovely day, and everyone who came along really enjoyed themselves.

“It was dry, if a little windy, but we had lots and lots and lots of apples. We had an absolutely bumper year for it.

“It was a day to showcase what the orchard has achieved, the amazing variety of what can be produced, and celebrate the fruits of our labour.”

Jane Peeling, with 5-year-old John. Photo: Submitted.

The event was also an opportunity for people to taste new and interesting apple varieties which can’t be normally found in the supermarket, including the Peasgood’s Nonsuch, which originated in Grantham.

“When we first started, we wanted a variety for every eventuality,” said Sarah.

“The orchard is about 15 years old now, but we’ve been holding this event for seven or eight years.

“We have about 100 trees and because of all the varieties, there is a really good display with lots of colours.

“I don’t think we really have anything that you would be able to buy in a shop.

“That’s what is really nice. People can come down and try something different.”

Sue Pinkney and Frances Cartwright, Friends of Bourne Wood. Photo: Submitted.

As a result of this year’s bumper crop, there are still many punnets of apples available for people to pick up from the orchard, which is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sarah thanked all the volunteers who picked apples in the rain in preparation for the event and helped out on the day itself.

She added that the Friends of Bourne Wood are always looking for new members to lend a hand.

The group’s next event will be the traditional Wassailing ceremony, an ancient English custom of blessing orchards to promote a good harvest, which will be held at 4.30pm, on January 3, at the orchard.