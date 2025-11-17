Cemex is holding a drop-in event outlining changes to plans for a new quarry.

The company proposes to extract sand and gravel from a parcel of land within Thetford Farm estate, north of Baston.

This has caused concern among residents, who feel traffic, noise and dust pollution could increase if the new quarry gets the go-ahead from Lincolnshire County Council.

Public meetings have taken place already to discuss Cemex’s plans. Photo: Submitted

The proposals were first presented to the community in 2023 and feedback from an initial consultation have resulted in changes to the final plans, which people can find out more about at Baston Village Hall on Wednesday, November 19, between 3pm and 7pm.

The main change is the removal of a proposed importation of infill material into the site, which would result in fewer vehicle movements and less noise and dust than expected.

This change would also affect the restoration scheme.

Cemex proposes a new sand and gravel quarry north of Baston. Image: Supplied

Cemex says the quarry is needed for continued provision of sand and gravel for the construction industry for up to a decade, and that it will carry out ‘progressive restoration’, returning quarried land to natural habitats with ‘overall biodiversity net gain’. It also says public rights of way will be improved.

Lincolnshire County Council needs to maintain a seven-year ‘landbank’ of sand and gravel in the county for local construction and economic stability once existing quarries stop production.

Emma Pearman, principal development planner for Cemex, said: “Cemex has extensive experience in operating quarries in the UK, including in Lincolnshire.

“We always take care to act as a good neighbour to those living close to our sites.

The current entrance to the Thetford Farm Estate off the A15 near Baston. Photo: Submitted

“These proposals will help to meet Lincolnshire's sand and gravel requirements, supporting the local economy and creating a beautiful nature reserve that will be an asset to Baston.

“We look forward to updating interested residents on our plans.”

Protestors outside a public exhibition held by Cemex in Baston Village Hall. Photo: Submitted

Those who cannot attend can call Cemex’s community engagement team on 0800 298 7040.