Perfect weather shone on Bourne Festival as the three-day beer and music festival returned.

Bourne Round Table shifted the date of the annual event, now in its 23rd year, after wet weather had hampered previous events, usually held the first weekend in June.

An aerial view of Bourne Festival. Photo: Daniel Storey

And the organisers couldn’t have hoped for a better weekend with Kevin Gutteridge, from the Round Table, saying that if anything, it was a little too warm!

“I did have a moment on Sunday where I thought it would be really nice if there was a 20 minute rain shower!” laughed Kevin. “The weather was perfect though and that’s what we wanted for the people of Bourne who support the event every year.

“It was absolutely packed on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday, it was a little quieter but still busy. It was great to have so much support.”

President of the Round Table John Christie with Bourne mayor Colin Pattison and compere Norman Brown at Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Over the three days, nearly 8,000 pints of real ale and 1,500 pints of cider were drunk by thirsty festival-goers, along with bottles of water to keep the heat at bay.

As well as the beer marquee on The Wellhead, there was also a variety of performers to enjoy over the weekend - among them Bourne-based tribute act The Great Pretenders, who headlined Friday night and announced it was the band’s last gig together after 10 years.

Kevin said other highlights across the weekend included The Krossed Keys, a Peterborough-based band of teenagers, and a Robbie Williams tribute act, who closed the festival on Sunday night.

The Red Arrows fly over Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

“I heard The Krossed Keys before I saw them and when I got inside the tent, I just couldn’t believe that this group of 13 and 14 year olds were so engaged with the crowd,” he said. “It’s such a busy weekend for everyone involved that you don’t get to hear the bands but they were really very impressive.”

Whoops and cheers could be heard from the variety of rides provided by Roger Tuby Funfairs, and there was also charity stalls. On Saturday, the Red Arrows provided a picture-perfect flypast, streaking across the blue sky, and on Sunday, the Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight swooped over.

Hungry festival-goers could tuck into a variety of food from a range of stalls, with ice cream a firm favourite over the weekend.

People enjoying Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

Zachrai Knutton, seven, and brother Ellis, three at Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Reasons on stage at Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Caroline Carrington, Janet Taylor and Heather Aylie at Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bod Kennington at Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

James and Jules at Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Festival 2025. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Great Pretenders at Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

Crossed Wires at Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

People enjoying Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

People enjoying Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

Taste of Robbie at Bourne Festival. Photo: Jason Richardson

Kevin said the event could not go ahead without the support of Bourne United Charities, which owns The Wellhead, and the many volunteers - more than 60 - who provide vital support, not just serving drinks, but also setting up the festival in the week before and taking it down - a task that saw them working into the early hours of Monday morning so the field could be returned to its usual state as quickly as possible.

“A huge thank you goes to our incredible volunteers - we really couldn’t do it without them,” said Kevin.

While pints were drank and rides were enjoyed, the main purpose of the event is to raise funds for local good causes. Money is still being counted and the full amount raised will not be known for some time, but Kevin said: “It felt like it was a very good weekend.”

Across the weekend, people were already enquiring about next year’s event and Kevin is hopeful that, with the continued support of Bourne United Charities, it will return on the same July weekend - Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 12, 2026.