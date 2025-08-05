The works of a prolific painter are to be showcased this weekend at a posthumous exhibition in her memory.

Paul and Kitty Storey flew back to Lincolnshire from their New York homes to curate the solo exhibition for their late mother Mona who died last August, aged 89.

Proceeds from Mona Storey's exhibition will go to an art-based charity. Photo: Paul Storey

It will be held on Saturday and Sunday (August 9 and 10), from midday to 5pm, at the Willoughby Memorial Art Gallery, in Corby Glen. All proceeds from sales will go to an arts charity.

As well as ensuring the paintings go to good homes, for Paul and Kitty it’s a fitting tribute to their mum, a visual celebration of her life and a chance of giving Mona her first solo exhibition.

“She had a whole art room full of her paintings, but she never really pushed to do an exhibition,” said Kitty.

“I think it was more the process of the painting that she loved.”

Mona always played down suggestions of a solo exhibition

Mona only took up an easel and paintbrush after retirement, a passion sparked by art classes with Liz Underwood at Grantham College, but she went on to produce about 200 paintings.

She also helped set up an art group in Swinstead which still meets weekly.

“We spent a lot of time after mum passed and during that whole process and realising that this house and the 200 paintings in it, where are they going to go and what's going to happen with the house,” Paul explained.

Mona produced around 200 paintings after taking up painting in retirement

“It dawned on both of us that at some point, we were not going to be able to own 200 paintings and they should be out in the world.

“So then it was ‘well we'll do an exhibition and her friends can see them’.”

Mona was born in London but moved to Morpeth, in Northumberland, in her teens when her parents returned to their native North East. There she met her future husband Brian.

A compulsive 'animal rescuer'

“He was a clerk in the bank, and my mum worked in an estate agents a couple of buildings down the street,” said Kitty.

“She would take money to the bank from the estate agents and somehow they hit it off.”

Promotions with the bank took the family to Nottingham before settling in Oakham in the late 1960s when Brian managed a branch in Leicester.

Paul and Kitty Storey

“They were very involved in the Oakham world and charity work when they lived there with the Round Table and the Lions,” Kitty recalled.

After a short spell in Derbyshire, retirement brought them back east to Corby Glen around 30 years ago where both used their new-found spare time to cultivate creativity pent up by career and raising Kitty, Paul and their brother Pip.

Mona turned to the canvas, while Brian indulged his passion for photography.

“She started painting in the last 30 years, but prior to that she didn’t really do it,” said Paul.

“Our mother came from a very working class background in the north of England. It wasn’t frowned upon, but having children and trying to own a house, you don’t just sit around painting.”.

The artistic bent runs in the family, and one generation down, both Paul and Kitty were able to earn a living through theirs.

Kitty is a costume designer for television, and has recently developed an ‘obsession’ with painting, while Paul has forged a career as a freelance photographer in the Big Apple.

“I used to design clothing and ended up selling clothing to a couple of New York boutiques and just kind of fell in love with the city,” said Kitty.

“And then Paul came there a few years later, to stay with me and I think he also fell in love with it. We just really liked the lifestyle over there.”

A lifelong Guardian reader and Labour supporter, Mona was also a huge fan of pop star Robbie Williams, with a life-size cut out of the former Take That star ready to greet visitors to her home.

They were also likely to meet a new four-legged friend.

“She was a prolific animal rescuer,” said Paul.

“If she went within a mile of Three Counties Dog Rescue, in Bourne, she'd come back with another animal.”

He added: “She was quite the character.

“She was only about 4ft 10, but her friends called her the pocket rocket because she was this ball of energy.”