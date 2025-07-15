Police are investigating reports of cigarette theft from three stores.

The three separate incidents have taken place in the Co-Op on Bourne Road in Morton, Family Shopper on High Street in Market Deeping and Marville Store on Crowston Way in Deeping St James.

Police want to speak to this man following cigarette thefts in Morton and the Deepings

Reports involve a a man asking to buy five packs of cigarettes on Wednesday, July 9.

When the items have been placed on the counter the suspect has run out of the shop without paying:

“We have carried out numerous lines of enquiry, and we would like to speak with the man in the images who we believe might have information to assist our inquiries,” a Lincolnshire Police statement read.

Do you recognise this man?

“Do you recognise this man or have any information on these incidents?

“We would like to hear from you as you might hold vital information for our investigation.”

Anyone with information can email PC Charlotte Thurston via Charlotte.Thurston@lincs.police.uk, referring to ‘Niche 25000401113 / 25000401091 / 25000401064’ in the subject line.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.