From chopping hair by day to pulling pints by night - a barber shop owner hopes her novel new idea will be a cut above the rest.

The Barber’s Chop in North Street, Bourne, has moved next door into the former Bar 1888.

Owner Clare Kirkby is re-branding the business to become the Barber’s Chop Bar, where she will keep her day job of cutting hair but by night will turn it into an entertainment venue.

Outside the Barber's Chop Bar

“It’s an idea - if it works it works, if it doesn’t it doesn’t,” said Clare.

The concept first popped into her head two years ago when her husband Tony had his 50th birthday party in Bar 1888 - but at that point she was stuck in a lease.

She has only come across a similar business once - in Las Vegas - and wonders if her barber’s bar could be the first in the UK.

Clare's hairdressing room at the bar

Clare moved out of her old premises on Wednesday last week (April 23) and had a quick turn-around getting the new shop ready for its launch on Saturday (April 26).

All her haircuts will take place in a side room and the larger function room will form the bar area.

She explained: “The double doors to where I will be doing hair will be closed when the bar is open.

“The scissors will be in a locked cabinet so that drunk people don’t think it’s a good idea to cut their own hair.”

Inside the new bar in Bourne

The bar, which will operate on Friday and Saturday nights, will serve wine, beer and spirits.

There will also be a coffee machine for people wanting a drink outside of the licensing hours, and Clare is exploring plans for a day-time internet cafe.

“Hopefully people will enjoy it,” she said.

A bottle of wine is served to the first customers at the bar

“There are other pubs in Bourne but we are not in competition with them - we are just a friendly bar.”

For more information visit Barber's Chop Bar on Facebook.



