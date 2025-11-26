A continental food importer has been taken over.

Bourne-based Minster Fine Foods Ltd has been acquired by Kiril Mischeff, one of Europe’s leading food and ingredient suppliers to the food and beverage manufacturing, foodservice and retail sectors.

Minster Fine Foods are based at Park View House on Bourne's South Street. Photo: Google

Minster Fine Foods, a continental food importer established in 1993, supplies a range of authentic delicatessen meat products from Europe to multiple retailers, wholesalers, food service providers and the industrial food sector.

Originally founded in Minster on the Isle of Sheppey, the South Street business employs six people.

“We’re delighted to welcome our latest acquisition, Minster Fine Foods, on board,” Dimiter Mirchev, group managing director of Kiril Mischeff said.

“The business offers a vast range of food products for retail, manufacturing and foodservice, with an emphasis on continental deli meats, and we believe the team and their high standards will compliment and align with the work we do at Kiril Mischeff.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team and driving future success together.”

Ellyot Doyle, managing director of Minster Fine Foods, said: “We are incredibly proud to be joining the Kiril Mischeff Group, a business whose values and ambitions align so closely with our own.

“Minster Fine Foods has built its reputation on quality, integrity and great relationships across retail, wholesale and foodservice.

“Becoming part of a larger organisation gives us the platform to accelerate our growth and enhance the solutions we can offer our customers.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new chapter brings for our people, our partners and the loyal customers who have supported us over the years.

“Together with Kiril Mischeff, we look forward to building on our shared strengths and driving continued innovation and service excellence in the market.”