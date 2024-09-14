Nestled in a pretty hamlet and surrounded by open countryside and fields is a high-quality family home.

This four-bedroom house is located on a corner plot in Stainfield Road, Hanthorpe near Bourne and, according to estate agents Eckfords, is a must-see property.

A part-glazed front door leads into the spacious entrance hallway, which benefits from storage space under the stairs.

9 Stainfield Road, Hanthorpe, Bourne

The lounge is made cosy by a gas fire with a log bed surrounded by stone and also opens through to the conservatory.

This is the ideal space in which to relax. The room has a centre ceiling fan and roof blinds, and French doors which open out to the garden.

The recently refitted kitchen includes a range of integrated appliances including a wine cooler, a dishwasher and a self-cleaning oven.

A large centre island with a quartz worktop provides seating for up to six people, and floor level cupboard lights add to the atmosphere.

Two patio doors open out to the rear garden.

The utility room adjoins the kitchen and provides a useful space for an integrated washer and dryer as well as extra cupboards and a sink.

The ground floor also benefits from a washroom, and a study.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a shower room with heated towel rail.

In front of the house is a large gravel driveway with ample off-road parking for several cars.

The remainder of the front garden is mostly laid to lawn with attractive trees and shrubs.

Access to the fully enclosed back garden is via a timber gate with a coded security lock.

The back garden has several different areas, with a paved patio, a shaded seating space, and a sun trap area, as well as a lawn with shrub and flower borders.

Included with the property is an EV charging point, while there are new internal doors throughout, and all windows, soffits, fascias, gutters and cladding were replaced in 2022.

9 Stainfield Road, Hanthorpe near Bourne is on the market with Eckfords with a guide price of £510,000.

To book a viewing or for more information call 01778 426215.