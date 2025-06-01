Firefighters were called out to a fence that was alight this morning.

The incident, at Jeremiah Ives Drive in Bourne, saw the flames spread to a door and guttering.

The fire crew were called out this morning

It took place at 10.03am this morning (Sunday, June 1).

“Bourne Fire Station attended Jeremiah Ives Drive, Bourne, this was to a fence on fire that had spread to a small part of a door and guttering,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.

“Crews used one hose reel, thermal image camera and beater to extinguish.”