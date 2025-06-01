Crew called out to fence fire in Bourne
Published: 16:15, 01 June 2025
Firefighters were called out to a fence that was alight this morning.
The incident, at Jeremiah Ives Drive in Bourne, saw the flames spread to a door and guttering.
It took place at 10.03am this morning (Sunday, June 1).
“Bourne Fire Station attended Jeremiah Ives Drive, Bourne, this was to a fence on fire that had spread to a small part of a door and guttering,” a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue statement said.
“Crews used one hose reel, thermal image camera and beater to extinguish.”