Firefighters were called out to an oven fire.

A crew attended the property on Mill Drove, Bourne, following an incident involving electrical wiring at 6.10pm yesterday (September 5).

“(There was) light heat and smoke damage to heating element and electrical wiring within oven,” a Lincolnshire Fire & REscue statement read.

Fire news

“And light smoke damage to kitchen.

“This self-extinguished prior to crew arrival.”