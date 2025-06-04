A dementia charity has been boosted by a Lottery grant of more than £200,000.

Dementia Support South Lincs (DSSL), which helps people with dementia and their carers in Bourne, Stamford and the Deepings, has been awarded £202,933 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Based at Wake House, in Bourne, the charity will use the grant to run therapeutic groups, including Tai Chi, Art for All, Singing for Fun and Let’s Get Gardening, as well as monthly support groups and coffee mornings.

Dementia Support South Lincs have awarded £202,000 from the National Lottery

Its team of support workers also undertake home visits and make telephone and email contact with members.

They also run the Square Hole Club, a twice-monthly club for people living with young onset dementia.

DSSL had to prove its value to the local community in order to achieve the grant which will be paid out over three years. The initial payment will be made this month.

The group provides support in Bourne, Stamford, and the Deepings

The group was set up in 2011 by Kate Marshall, together with enthusiastic volunteers, before becoming a registered charity the following year.

“We are overjoyed that the National Lottery has recognised our work in this way,” Kate said.

“Our aim is to improve quality of life following a diagnosis of dementia, and remove the stigma often associated with this overwhelming diagnosis.

Dementia Support South Lincs have awarded £202,000 from the National Lottery

‘People who have been diagnosed often describe it as like falling off a cliff - but we aim to open up a new life for them, helping them to gain confidence, find information and make new friends.

“Support is also essential for their carers, who say being able to talk to people who are on the same journey is a life saver.”

David, a DSSL service user, said the grant will help him to continue living with hope for the future.

And Heather, a trustee and carer, added her thanks: “It enables us to continue supporting those affected by dementia and importantly gives us the confidence to plan and execute a stimulating, proactive programme in the year ahead.”

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Bourne, said: “I have been fortunate enough to get to know the wonderful team behind this charity well in recent years.

“Their work to raise awareness of dementia, provide support to those affected and their families, and to reduce the stigma often felt following a diagnosis, is second to none.”

To learn more about the work of DSSL, visit www.dementiasupportsouthlincs.co.uk