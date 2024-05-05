Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash.

The accident was on the A15 at Rippingdale on Thursday (May 2).

A blue Citroen C1 was heading along Kirkby Underwood Road and a red Vauxhall Astra was on the A15 towards Folkingham when they crashed at the A15 junction of High Street and Kirkby Underwood Road at about 4.50pm.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We have been carrying out a number of inquiries since this collision took place and we are now asking for help from the public.

“If you were driving along the route between 4.30pm and 5pm and have dashcam, please check your footage.

“We are keen to see anything which shows either vehicle before the incident, or the collision itself.”

Email PC Steven Denniss on steven.denniss@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 350 of May 2.