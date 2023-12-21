People seeking work or a new career can benefit from new computer software.

Toolbar, a charity that helps people with CVs, job applications and interviews, received a £4,000 donation from housebuilder Allison Homes. Both are based in Bourne.

The money has been used to improve the tech Toolbar makes available to clients to use for free as well as helping the volunteers to organise a jobs fair this coming spring.

Toolbar volunteer Chris Urlwin with staff from Allison Homes at their development in Manning Road, Bourne

Roy McKinney, of Toolbar said they were very grateful to Allison Homes for the donation, adding: “It has allowed us to upgrade the software on our eight laptops – which are a vital tool for our job seeking community.

“A decent laptop with up-to-date software is essential for creating CVs, application letters, as well as researching job sectors, interview skills, career planning, self-employment and Universal Credit applications.

The laptops at Toolbar have been upgraded with new software

“The donation will also contribute towards the running cost of our Jobs Fair, being held at the Bourne Corn Exchange on March 19, 2024.

“It will be a wonderful event, held in conjunction with the Stamford Job Centre and involvement from local employers.

“Without the additional financial support of Allison Homes, this event would be unlikely to happen.”

The donation was from ‘Allison Partnerships’ division, which is focused on providing affordable homes, such as those at Mays Place off Manning Road, Bourne, where Allison is building 121 properties in partnership with housing provider Longhurst Group.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group said: “We want to develop meaningful links with the communities that we build in, so it’s a privilege to be able to support Toolbar with this donation.

“It is a vital and inspiring organisation that means a lot to the community of Bourne. The very essence of Partnerships is about working together, so we’re proud to not only donate funds, but to also raise awareness of the services and support provided by Toolbar.”

Toolbar combines the expertise and support of volunteers with equipment to search the internet for job opportunities and training, and to create CVs, emails and letters.

Its free and confidential sessions are held at The Len Pick Suite, Bourne Town Football Club, Abbey Lawns, Bourne on Mondays from 10am to midday. There will be not be sessions on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

People can turn up to find out more, email toolbar.bourne@gmail.com or phone 07749 689026.