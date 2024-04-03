A couple who set up a new garden centre were overwhelmed with support on the opening weekend.

Kelly and Sam Matthews opened Roxie’s Roots in Spalding Road, Bourne on Good Friday (March 30), naming the business after their seven-year-old daughter Roxie.

“The response so far has been amazing,” said Kelly, 37.

Kelly and Sam Matthews with their daughter Roxie in front of their new garden centre Roxie's Roots

“We were overwhelmed by the support and number of customers over the Easter weekend.”

The husband and wife team owns Timber Displays, which manufactures benching to be sold in garden centres.

Kelly and Sam were keen to expand to sell the furniture in their own shop, alongside other garden items.

“The area already has a huge garden centre so we wanted to set up a small garden centre with a wide range of plants at affordable prices, stocking a few necessities and supporting local suppliers,” said Kelly.

“We have the ability to grow if and we already have our plans to have a catering trailer to offer coffee and cakes.”



