A drink-driver who was speeding at about 90mph in a 40mph zone when he killed a father-of-two was today (Friday) jailed for seven years and eight months.

Kane Clears, 30, was estimated to be double the alcohol limit for driving when he killed aircraft engineer Ian Gooden, 59, during a three car collision on the main Stamford to Bourne road in July 2023.

Lincoln Crown Court was told that police found two cans of Stella Artois larger in the footwell of Clears' car. One of the cans had already been opened.

Kane Clears

David Eager, prosecuting, said CCTV footage from shortly before the collision estimated Clears was travelling between 89mph and 91mph on the A6121 near Toft.

Mr Eager said a second vehicle following southbound behind Clears was travelling at a similar speed but the prosecution could not prove that the two drivers were racing.

The court was told Clears, from Bourne, did not slow down at all as his car entered a temporary 40mph limit for roadworks and lost control on a bend.

His car criss-crossed the central reservation before hitting Mr Gooden's Ford Focus front-on.

Mr Eager said the speedometer in Clears' car froze at between 89mph and 91mph as a result of the collision proving he was still driving at about 50mph over the limit.

The force of the impact caused the engine of Clears' car to detach from his vehicle. His car also flew into the air and collided with a third vehicle containing a mother and her daughter who were coming home from a hospital appointment. They both suffered minor injuries.

Mr Gooden, a keen cyclist and engineer from Cambridgeshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the collision Clears was filmed wandering around and a witness said he mouthed the words "sorry".

A blood test taken several hours after the collision put Clears within the drink-drive limit but a back calculation estimated he was around twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Experts estimated the alcohol in Clears' system would have seriously impaired his driving.

Victim impact statements were read out in court by a number of Mr Gooden's family and his widow, Gyonyul.

Mrs Gooden described how their two young sons would now have to grow up without their father due to the irresponsible actions of a drink-driver.

"The enjoyment of alcohol cost my children their father and me, my husband," she said.

"I have lost my soul mate, my rock," she added. "There is no way of measuring our pain, there is no way of measuring our loss."

Clears, 30, of Water Lane, Bourne, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Ian William Gooden by dangerous driving on the A6121 near Toft at 7pm on Friday July 21 2023.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating, said not a minute goes by when Clears fails to appreciate what he did.

"On other days in different circumstances he has been a credit to his family," Mr Jeyes told the court.

This included a police commendation for helping an elderly couple whose car went into a water filled ditch.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said it was clear Mr Gooden was a much loved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

Judge House told Clears his drinking made the collision inevitable and was responsible for the speed he was driving at.

"The defendant had been drinking," Judge House stated. "Two cans were found in the footwell, one was open."

Judge House added: "I am sure drinking impaired his judgement and his ability to drive.

"Mr Gooden had no warning, he could do nothing about it."

Judge House said he had taken into account Mr Clears actions when he helped to save the lives of an elderly couple whose car went into a water filled dyke near Bourne.

That incident occurred after Mr Gooden's death and Clears felt unable to attend a police ceremony to receive a commendation.

"You are essentially a good man who made a terrible error of judgement," Judge House added.

Clears was also banned from driving for ten years and one month, and must take an extended retest.