Two people accused of an Xbox and cash robbery in Bourne have appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
George Broom, 26, and a youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have been charged with robbery in Bourne on April 4, 2023.
Broom, 26, of Ryhall, and his co-accused – from the Grantham area – appeared separately at Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday).
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 31.
Broom was released on conditional bail. He is not allowed to have contact with his co-defendant or any named witnesses.
The youth was also granted conditional bail and must have no contact with his co-defendant or case witnesses.
He must also only reside at his current address or a second address in the Grantham area.