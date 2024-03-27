Two people accused of an Xbox and cash robbery in Bourne have appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

George Broom, 26, and a youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have been charged with robbery in Bourne on April 4, 2023.

Broom, 26, of Ryhall, and his co-accused – from the Grantham area – appeared separately at Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Lincoln Crown Court

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 31.

Broom was released on conditional bail. He is not allowed to have contact with his co-defendant or any named witnesses.

The youth was also granted conditional bail and must have no contact with his co-defendant or case witnesses.

He must also only reside at his current address or a second address in the Grantham area.