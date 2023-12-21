Power cables have fallen on a lorry and caused a road to be closed.

The A151 near Colsterworth was shut shortly before midday, according to the AA. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

The National Grid said the power supply is expected to be fixed by 6pm today (Thursday, December 21). A dozen properties lost power as a result.

Power cables have fallen on a lorry at the A151 near Colsterworth. Photo: Google

People are being urged to use an alternative route.

Power cuts are already affecting hundreds of homes today.

