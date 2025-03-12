People looking for new work can attend a jobs fair next week.

Following a successful event last year, Toolbar, a Bourne-based charity which supports people into work, and Job Centre Plus Stamford, are inviting people to Bourne Corn Exchange on Tuesday (March 18) from 10am to 1pm.

More than 20 local employers and providers are expected to attend.

People at last year's jobs fair in Bourne

Lots more jobs can also be found at imjobs.co.uk

For more information on the event next week email toolbar.bourne@gmail.com, or phone 07749 689026.