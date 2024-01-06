Despite the short days and inclement weather, winter can be a very exciting season for naturalists; especially birdwatchers, writes Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

I always eagerly anticipate the arrival of our regular winter visitors and this winter has been particularly rewarding. The squeaky calls of pink-footed geese as they fly over in v formation or the trumpeting of whooper swans as they leave their roosts to feed on farmland never fails to induce a tingle of excitement. The “murmuration” of thousands of starlings before they come to their roosts in the failing dusk light is matched, in my opinion by the patterns in the sky made by thousands of golden plovers as they twist and turn with the sunlight catching on their golden plumage.

Other birds only arrive here in numbers in certain years, usually in response to food shortages or inclement weather in continental Europe. Short-eared owls are a good example. In their nesting grounds in northern Europe they feed on voles and lemmings, both of which have breeding cycles resulting in feast or famine for their predators. Earlier this autumn birders on Lincolnshire’s coast witnessed more than 50 of these magnificent birds arriving off the sea. Whether they will find enough food here is questionable as our own resident barn owls had a poor breeding season due to a shortage of mice and voles.

Waxwings. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Waxwing. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Waxwing. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Another species that only occasionally graces us with their presence are the beautiful waxwings. I hadn’t seen any for several years until this winter. At first it seemed that every part of the UK was hosting these birds except our area. Hundreds were reported in Scotland and during October birds were seen as close to our area as Norfolk. But now they are here; not in huge flocks but they should be looked for in any area where bright ornamental berries adorn trees. They have a particular reputation for turning up in supermarket car parks! In fact, the first flock within striking distance of my home was in the Tesco car park in Boston. They don’t only feed on berries, as I witnessed on a visit to Norfolk during the mild spell in mid-October.

Golden Plovers. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Golden Plovers. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

The birds were flying up from their perches and pirouetting impressively, catching flies.

Other unusual winter visitors currently reported in our area are crossbills and mealy redpolls; the latter being the Scandinavian race of the more familiar and smaller lesser redpoll. Both are members of the finch family.

Whooper swans. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

So, my advice to you if you are able, is to wrap up warm and enjoy the charms and excitement of winter.