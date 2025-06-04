Motoring enthusiasts can step back in time to the golden age of motoring are a much-loved race event is returning this summer.

The Vintage Speed Trials are returning to the Grimsthorpe Castle estate on July 5, with a celebration of pre-war motorsport seeing daring drivers demonstrate their machines in an exhilarating celebration of vintage engineering.

Vintage Speed Trials

More than 100 entries of both motorcycles and cars, all of which are pre-war (pre 1939) are expected to be at the event and visitors will be able to get up close and personal with some of the most stylish cars and motorbikes of the 1910s, 20s and 30s.

The event opens at 9.30am with vehicles running from 10am to 4pm and promises fun for all ages, with food and drinks on-site, ticket price includes entry to the castle, grounds and adventure playground.

The team, headed up by Caythorpe’s Mel Hart, Colin Faulkner and Ian Bancroft, encourage guests to bring a picnic, or order a glass of fizz and take in the exciting sights, sounds (and smells) of classic motoring.

Vintage Speed Trials

Vintage Speed Trials.

Go to www.speedtrials.co.uk for tickets and more information

Mel Hart, Vintage Speed Trials Ltd director and event organiser, said: 'We are looking forward to our next Vintage Speed Trials event.

“The event is like stepping back in time into the 1930's, with the smells, sights and sounds of the racing and sports vehicles of that time. We welcome spectators to come dressed in period clothes to help set the ambience of the 1930s.

“A lovely day out for families and petrol heads alike. Come along and see for yourselves in the relaxed garden party feel.”

Vintage attire is encouraged, but not essential.



