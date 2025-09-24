A gift-wrapping expert who has worked with some of the world’s most luxurious brands will be passing on some priceless hints and tips at a fundraising masterclass.

Jane Means, who has worked with Dior, Selfridges, Chanel and Harrods, among others, will host a Gift Wrapping Mini Masterclass in her home village of Careby to celebrate 30 years in business.

Jane will share a few tips on how to add sparkle to your wrapping

All profits will be donated to Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall which will host the event on Sunday, October 12 from 11am to 1pm.

Jane, who has also been judge on American television, will share her professional secrets to wrapping every gift to perfection ahead of the festive season.

This hands-on workshop will give guests the chance to practice Jane’s signature techniques and take home all of their beautifully-wrapped creations.

Jane Means has worked with luxury brands and been a TV judge in the United States

“I’m so excited to celebrate 30 years in business with a special workshop in Careby,” said Jane.

“I love helping people discover the joy of gift wrapping, and this will be a wonderful chance to share my tips in such a beautiful, welcoming venue.

“With Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to learn some new tricks and have fun along the way.

Profits from the day will go to Careby Village Hall

“I wanted to do my charity event in Lincolnshire to thank the locals, including the Stamford Mercury who helped my small business get off the ground in 1996.”

After the last masterclass sold out, early booking is strongly advised by contacting Jane Cadel at jane.cadel@outlook.com or by calling 07855 785512.

Tickets are £25 per person, including all materials for the workshop, tea and cake, and a luxury goodie bag worth £25.